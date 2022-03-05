Advertisement

New CalFire director chosen

Joseph Tyler, the new chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.(CalFire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Fire-plagued California has a new state fire chief.

Joe Tyler, a 31-year veteran of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, was appointed Thursday to head a department struggling with drought- and climate-change-fueled conflagrations that in recent years have destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people.

Tyler had his first full day on the job Friday and called his selection an honor. He’s been with Cal Fire since 1991.

He replaces Thom Porter, who retired in December following one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history. Tyler will oversee an agency with a nearly $4 billion budget and more than 9,600 employees.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Nevada puts clamps on San Diego State down stretch but falls 79-78
Grant Sherfield's lob to Warren Washington with 0.2 seconds left off the mark
