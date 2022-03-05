Advertisement

NDOT prepares roads for incoming storm

Preparation is underway as a winter storm moves into the area.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the incoming storm expected over the weekend, local Nevada Department of Transportation crews have been preparing their trucks, attaching snow plows and filling truck beds with their nearly 31,000 cubic yards of salt and sand that have been stockpiled in the area, to be used on winter roads for increased traction and safety.

With over 300 lane miles to cover, local NDOT crews said keeping travelers safe is their number one priority.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of the traveling public - our mission is safety, you know, and that’s what we try to adhere to. That’s why we have our trucks out right now, getting them ready today so we’re not doing it in a last-ditch effort,” said Steve Cordle, supervisor with Nevada’s Department of Transportation.

N-DOT will have crews on the roadways through the night and over the weekend and ask drivers,

“...if you can give us room, and slow down. You don’t need to speed, even if the speed limit says 65 mph, that doesn’t mean that’s in inclement weather - that’s not the speed limit - it’s about driving safe, we want to get home and we want to make sure you guys make it home,”

Steve Cordle of NDOT

For updated road conditions you can dial 5-1-1 or go to nvroads.com before driving.

