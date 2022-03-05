Advertisement

Las Vegas: Man gets prison for killing escort who stole wallet

Prison bars
Prison bars(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman who had stolen his wallet while working as an escort.

A defense lawyer for 31-year-old Kevin Osborne asked for probation, but District Judge Tierra Jones on Friday denied the request, citing curfew violations as one reason.

Osborne pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter under an agreement with prosecutors in the killing of 27-year-old Candice Cooks of Las Vegas.

Cooks’ family told the judge that the life of Cooks, the mother of two children, was worth much more than a wallet.

