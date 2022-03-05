Hard questions, few definitive answers at UNR Ukraine panel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -That’s the thing about college life. The impulse to seek answers isn’t something easily turned off and it’s rarely limited to the classroom.

Looking at a panel discussion on the Ukraine conflict Friday at the student union at the University of Nevada, Reno took me back to my own days up here, in the late ‘60′s, another turbulent time full of questions and dangerous possibilities.

With the experience of the intervening decades, I was less surprised than a younger version of myself might have been that there were few definitive answers.

In fact, the panel of experts, all faculty members with considerable background and knowledge in public policy and international affairs, admitted from the outset that what we’re seeing unfold in central Europe has, to a great degree, come as a surprise to them as well.

”We were wrong about this, many of us were,” said Prof. Callum Ingram. It’s important to figure out how and why.”

The standing-room-only audience, most, but not all young students, came with good, earnest questions seeking certainty that is elusive in a complicated world. It’s understandable and very American, said Ingram.

“When you see a problem you want to solve it. When you see a situation where there’s an obvious injustice, you want to go in and try to fix it. And, in this case, a lot of those quick reactions could really lead to some problematic consequences. So, the goal wasn’t to leave everyone feeling like they should throw their hands up and walk away, but at least give folks a moment to pause and think about what should come next, what should i use my voice, my judgment to help resolve this.”

If nothing else, he said, those who were here, listened, and took part today will be better armed for the next conversation. “Around the dinner table or at a fraternity party or something tonight, be at least slightly more informed as you enter into it. Maybe be able to bring out a piece of information or sort of fact check someone in a way that your might not have been able to before, Ask the right questions of the people around you. i think that’s the only goal we can have as scholars.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.