SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department said an apartment fire is under control in the 5200 block of South Los Altos Parkway.

However, the area will be congested with fire equipment until at least 10 pm. No roads are closed, but people are advised to watch for emergency equipment.

The fire in east Sparks was reported about 8:50 p.m.

