California storm brings warnings for motorists in mountains

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a crew drills holes to place explosives into a large...
In this photo provided by Caltrans, a crew drills holes to place explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. The return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday. Travel through the Sierra was disrupted by the massive boulder that fell onto the highway at Echo Summit on Thursday. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The second wave of a late winter storm brought more scattered showers and snow to California, along with warnings for motorists on mountain roads.

Forecasters are advising people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy conditions in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

Forecasters say widespread subfreezing temperatures are possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.

California ended the first week of March with a burst of wet weather after dry conditions in January and February that left the Sierra snowpack far below normal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

