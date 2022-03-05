California storm brings warnings for motorists in mountains

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The second wave of a late winter storm brought more scattered showers and snow to California, along with warnings for motorists on mountain roads.

Forecasters are advising people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy conditions in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

Forecasters say widespread subfreezing temperatures are possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.

California ended the first week of March with a burst of wet weather after dry conditions in January and February that left the Sierra snowpack far below normal.

