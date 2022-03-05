RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) kicked off its 17th annual Shave for the Brave event Friday, March 4 at the Reno Ballroom along 401 North Center Street in Reno.

This is the biggest head-shaving event in Nevada.

More than 130 people sat on a stage to get all their hair on their heads shaved.

Each person was asked to raise at least $100 for the Saint Baldricks Foundation to help children who are fighting cancer.

NNCCF provides medical, financial, and emotional support to families impacted by a childhood cancer diagnosis in our area.

“Our goal is to raise $150,000 and last I heard we were at about $127,000 so we’re going to make it,” said Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Executive Director.

At this time this report was published we were unable to verify the total amount raised.

