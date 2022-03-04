Advertisement

Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.(Caltrans District 3)
By Steve Timko and Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM PST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM PST
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Blasting operations along U.S. 50 at Echo Summit were successful Friday as crews work to remove a massive boulder blocking the highway.

The California Highway Patrol reported about 2:45 p.m. that U.S. 50 reopened in both directions.

The rockslide happened Thursday evening and blocked eastbound 50 at Sly Park Road and westbound 50 at SR-89.

Crews drilled holes on the boulder and started blasting operations early Friday.

