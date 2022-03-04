Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Blasting operations along U.S. 50 at Echo Summit were successful Friday as crews work to remove a massive boulder blocking the highway.

The California Highway Patrol reported about 2:45 p.m. that U.S. 50 reopened in both directions.

The rockslide happened Thursday evening and blocked eastbound 50 at Sly Park Road and westbound 50 at SR-89.

Crews drilled holes on the boulder and started blasting operations early Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Good morning!☃️ Happy Friday (3/4)! @CaltransDist3 crews worked around the clock drilling holes on a massive boulder in the middle of US-50 @ Echo Summit in @CountyElDorado. Crews are scheduled to perform blasting operations this morning. No ETO on when the highway will reopen.☹️ pic.twitter.com/ERmBECTRyo — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022