NV Energy to inspect power lines near 2020 Reno wildfire

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s largest utility plans to inspect power lines near a Reno neighborhood where a 2020 wildfire destroyed five homes and damaged two dozen others.

Investigators concluded the blaze was started by arching power lines in gale force winds along the Sierra’s eastern front.

NV Energy officials say the inspections will be conducted later this month as part of a request from litigants in an ongoing lawsuit over damages resulting from the Pinehaven fire.

A status conference is scheduled in court in Reno next week in a consolidated case combining four lawsuits filed by more than a dozen insurance companies over the damages.

