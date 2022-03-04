Movie Minute: ‘The Batman’ hits box office this weekend, streaming services also vying for your attention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Batman had been out for less than 24-hours and already the KOLO 8 newsroom was buzzing about the latest vigilante thriller.

“Dude, have you seen it, yet?”

“I’m going Saturday.”

“I’ve heard it’s so good.”

“It’s everything you want in a Batman film.”

“I’m seeing it again tomorrow.”

This will likely be the conversation in offices and schools around the country come Monday when everyone and their mother, father, brother, sister, cousin, uncle, aunt, cat, and dog have seen The Batman.

Robert Pattinson, who is best known as Edward Cullen from the Twilight franchise, dons the mask and cape. While it’s not a new origin story for Batman, the audience accepting that Pattinson is the Dark Knight and has been for some time, director, Matt Reeves does say it’s an origin story for Batman’s villains. Along side Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz is Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright is Lt. James Gordon (he’s also getting a bit of an origin story in this film), Paul Dano is The Riddler, and Andy Serkis is Alfred.

Two of the biggest streaming releases this week include The Dropout on Hulu and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on HBO Max.

Amanda Seyfried is Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. The series is based on the true story of the woman who conned thousands and stole millions claiming to have developed a revolutionary healthcare technology that actually put millions of patients at risk.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have dominated on the court for decades, they weren’t always a powerhouse. In Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Will Fourth, Quincy Isaiah, and Austin Aaron take us back to the 1980s when Magic Johnson becomes the 1979 number-one draft pick and subsequently takes the sports world by storm with his speed and ferocity on the court which paves the way for the Lakers to become the greatest show in Hollywood and launch sports-as-entertainment we know it to be today.

