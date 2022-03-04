Baker’s Mark: Pixie Dust Sweets shows us how to make cheesecake tacos

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ll probably want to leave the hot sauce behind for these tacos.

One of the most popular desserts at Pixie Dust Sweets is cheesecake tacos! And what’s not to love? It’s the sweetness of cheesecake stuffed into a cinnamon sugar taco! Easy to eat but not easy to share because they’re just that good! While owner, Jessica Ries, is keeping her exact recipe a secret (click here to buy some for yourself), she is sharing with us a variation of cheesecake tacos that we can do at home.

Ingredients:

24.4 oz. Philadelphia No Bake Original Cheesecake Filling

12 Raw Tortillas (street taco size)

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

2 tbsp. Ground Cinnamon

Canola Oil (for frying)

Toppings (strawberry topping, caramel, chocolate syrup, etc.)

Supplies:

Small frying pan

Tongs

Small bowl (to mix cinnamon sugar)

Parchment paper

Piping bag or large Ziploc bag

2D piping tip (or any large tip)

Directions:

In a small frying pan, pour enough canola oil to coat the bottom of the pan about 1/2 inch deep. Start to warm oil on medium low heat until hot (NOT SMOKING). Lay a piece of parchment on a safe space near your fry area. In a small bowl, mix cinnamon and sugar together, and set aside by the parchment. Once oil is hot for frying, use your tongs to fry 1 side of the tortilla in the pan. Fry for approximately 30 seconds, or until slightly golden brown. Using the tongs, gently flip the tortilla and slightly fold the tortilla in half. Make sure to hold onto the tortilla so it does not close all the way. Hold it up and open until golden brown. Gently flip the tortilla (again holding it open with the tongs) and cook until golden brown. Flip one last time just to coat the other side of the taco with oil, lift out and let the oil drain off into the pan. Using the tongs, hold the edge of the taco and use a spoon to sprinkle cinnamon sugar all over the outside. Set taco aside upside down to drain any additional oil while you fry remaining tortillas. Once tortillas are all done and cooled, prepare your cheesecake for piping. Cut the corner of your piping bag or Ziploc (just big enough for your piping tip), and push your piping tip thru the end. Fill your piping bag with the pre-made cheesecake filling, tie off the end of your bag (or use a rubber band) and pipe into your tacos. Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Thank you Jessica Ries for sharing your talent with Morning Break! Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

