Avoiding scams when donating to Ukraine relief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the violence continues in Ukraine, a lot of people are wondering how they can help. But before you open your wallet to a relief fund, the Better Business Bureau advises that you beware of fraudsters-- looking to take advantage of high emotions and emergency situations. During major events like this is when the BBB tends to see the most charity scams reported.

The BBB says there are questions you should ask of a charity before giving. For instance, can the charity get to the impacted area? Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief? The BBB also says it is seeing crowdfunding appeals on social media that contain requests to send money to help a person’s elderly parent or relative escape the violence in Ukraine.

“We’d never like to imagine somebody would fake something like that, but it does happen so you have to be careful,” says Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau.

However, making sure you are donating to a legitimate cause doesn’t have to be difficult. The Better Business Bureau has compiled a list of charities that have indicated they are helping out in Ukraine. These are all charities that have been evaluated and meet the BBB’s standard for charity accountability.

“We go beyond the finances and dive deeper, so if they are BBB accredited, you know they have been evaluated and they meet those 20 standards,” says Johnston.

The following charities are BBB accredited and the charities or their respective websites have indicated that they are either currently raising funds for assistance efforts in Ukraine or preparing for needs that could arise:

Alight

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Americares Foundation

CARE USA

Catholic Relief Services

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

Direct Relief

Episcopal Relief & Development

Heart to Heart International

GlobalGiving

International Medical Corps

International Rescue Committee

MAP International

Matthew 25: Ministries

Medical Teams International

Mennonite Central Committee

Mercy Corps

Operation USA

Salvation Army

Save the Children

United Methodist Committee on Relief

United States Association for UNHCR

You can also find more information here: Tips on Donations to Assist Ukraine Relief Efforts

