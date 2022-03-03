‘Your Hour Her Power’ annual Fundraiser for women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In honor of Women’s History Month, Dress for Success Reno is asking you to support its your hour-her power annual fundraiser.

You can uplift women emerging from poverty by donating an hour of your pay so that ladies can have access to the non-profit’s programs and clothing services.

The Pew Research Center says the gender gap in pay has remained steady in America over the last 15 years, with one in four employed women, revealing they’ve earned less than a man who was doing the same job.

Tabnie Dozier is representing the agency as an ambassador, you can make a difference here: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/dress-for-success-reno-northern-nevada/your-hour-her-power/tabnie-dozier?fbclid=IwAR3aEdVhBFid5O9wQ6F9uIA7HkuXvPt9skCLzGvnFBSdc7QHA89EIDw93dA

