Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Colorado.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado firefighter is praised a hero after saving a dog who got stuck in an icy pond on Wednesday.

It happened after the pup, named Daisy, escaped from her owner’s backyard.

A fire crew showed up on the scene and immediately jumped into action.

A crew member identified only as ‘Firefighter Bradberry’ threw on an ice suit and made his way into the water.

Daisy had her front legs on the ice, but her back half was stuck in the frigid water.

Bradberry got her loose from the ice and pulled her to safety.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook noting that Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling authorities and not trying to save her on their own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought

Latest News

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be...
Reno police ask for help finding missing family
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
In honor of Women’s History Month, Dress for Success Reno is asking you to support its your...
‘Your Hour Her Power’ annual Fundraiser for women
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
The scene of a crash on the Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village near McCourry Boulevard on...
Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village reopens after injury crash