Unseasonable weather? Time to give fruit trees a trim

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have again enjoyed a “January,”, and a “Februly,” says Pamela Zamora with the Reno Gleaning Project. “So, we’ve had beautiful temperatures we’re experiencing it now in March. Very warm temperatures, very little precipitation,” she says.

It’s an ideal time Zamora says to trim fruit trees and give them some water. Most likely they are in need of both, The move will pay off in the fall with better fruit and a heathier tree.

The Reno Gleaning Project would certainly benefit from the work. The group harvests fruit in the Reno Sparks Area from homes where the owner cannot physically collect the fruit themselves. Reno Gleaning owns eight-foot ladders. Ideally if the trim can take the tree down to 12 feet, Zamora says that would be idea as most of the fruit will be accessible.

The sides of the tree should be taken in as well. “A tree can actually sustain large fruit and quality fruit and protect from pests when it has been pruned and properly watered,” says Zamora. “The smaller the canopy of the tree, the easier it is for the root ball up to the tips of the tree to hydrate that fruit,” she says.

Step two, watering.

“You don’t have to water your trees, just the ones you want to keep,” says Zamora.

With the sprinkler system turned off Zamora says bring the hose out and water the tree around it’s canopy.

“The tree is about 12 feet tall, and twelve feet wide,” says Zamora. “Six feet on each side. and then we water six feet out from the trunk. And so that gives us actually nice eye level branches to pick the fruit off of. And we are able to save all the fruit in that case,” she says.

Zamora says the number one reason her group is called from homeowners is because the fruit has fallen to the ground.

By taking these steps now she says they can save a majority of the fruit, and hand it over to local charities who sure do appreciate it.

renogleaningproject.org

