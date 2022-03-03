Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing wind by afternoon. Two systems will bring a chance of showers Thursday night through Saturday, with falling snow levels. Expect winter driving conditions in the Sierra, with some snow down to valley floors Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder for the weekend, then warm again next week. -Jeff

