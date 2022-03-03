Reno-Tahoe International hiring for dozens of jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is looking for employees.

On Wednesday, the airport held a job fair showing the variety of employment opportunities available from operational work to food and beverage services.

With pandemic restrictions easing, but employment still hard to come by, the airport authority is eager to add to its workforce.

“The need is really great. If you go through the airport, you’ll notice some restaurants have closed some parts of the day. We’re really looking to pump that up so we can provide the best travel experience,” said Director of Corporate Communications, Stacey Sunday.

If you couldn’t make it to the job fair, click here for a look at jobs available.

The airport is looking to hold another job fair in the near future.

