Advertisement

Reno-Tahoe International hiring for dozens of jobs

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority is hiring more workers as travel picks up.
By Audrey Owsley and Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is looking for employees.

On Wednesday, the airport held a job fair showing the variety of employment opportunities available from operational work to food and beverage services.

With pandemic restrictions easing, but employment still hard to come by, the airport authority is eager to add to its workforce.

“The need is really great. If you go through the airport, you’ll notice some restaurants have closed some parts of the day. We’re really looking to pump that up so we can provide the best travel experience,” said Director of Corporate Communications, Stacey Sunday.

If you couldn’t make it to the job fair, click here for a look at jobs available.

The airport is looking to hold another job fair in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought

Latest News

Damaged streetlights in Verdi.
Street in Verdi goes dark waiting for NV Energy repairs
Squaw Valley Ski Resort will now be known as Palisades Tahoe
Base-to-Base Gondola at Palisades Tahoe to open for 22/23 season
All Things Lactation
All Things Lactation
In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas...
Nevada casinos report 11th month of $1 billion in winnings