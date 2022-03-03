Advertisement

Reno police ask for help finding missing family

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing. Police did not identify the people in the photos.(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a family that is overdue and may be missing.

The family of two adults and two children left Reno on Sunday and were due in Spokane, Wash., on Monday but did not arrive.

Attempts to reach the family were not successful.

They are in a 2013 Black Dodge Durango. With Idaho license plate 583449 and are towing an older silver travel trailer. They also have three dogs.

Police identified them as Taylor Chastain, 26, Zachary Taysom, 39, Brantley Taysom, 9, and Finley Taysom, 4.

Anyone who knows of their location is asked to call police at 775-334-2121.

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing. Police did not identify the people in the photos.(Reno Police Department)

