REMSA using high-tech mannequin for childbirth training

Students learn about childbirth with Noelle
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The September 2021 Paramedic Cohort is wrapping up it’s education and participated in a birthing simulator Wednesday.

Noelle is a high-tech mannequin which can simulate childbirth. She can bleed, talk, and has vitals, blood pressure, and a pulse.

“Noelle can talk to the students,” said Jenny Walters, Senior Education Coordinator at REMSA. “They can interact with her by asking her questions nd she can respond accordingly. She screams. She will push out the baby all on her own.”

Courtney Kollasch, one of the cohort students, says Noelle is a big step up from other dummies.

“Having a dummy that interacts with us, we have to pause, we have to listen, we have to process that information then respond. So it’s way more comprehensive than just doing a dummy that doesn’t talk to us.”

REMSA has several simulators like Noelle and plan to have them for a while thanks to future software updates.

“We always take care of our equipment here at REMSA,” said Walters. “So we’re hoping we can use this for many years to come.”

Once the students are done with the childbirth course, they’ll tackle more classroom education clinical training in hospital settings.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

