REMSA employees on medical call put out Sparks fire

AEMT Jennifer Geddes and Paramedic Aaron Martini of REMSA put out a fire after a medical call...
AEMT Jennifer Geddes and Paramedic Aaron Martini of REMSA put out a fire after a medical call on March 2, 2022.(REMSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two REMSA employees were finishing a medical call Sparks Wednesday when they ended up putting out a fire.

AEMT Jennifer Geddes and Paramedic Aaron Martini were finishing a medical call when a bystander told them there was smoke at a home. They confirmed the smoke and saw flames at the corner of the house, REMSA reported.

They used a garden hose to put out of the flames and used a rake to make sure the fire did not reignite, REMSA said.

“Firefighters agree that without Jennifer and Aaron taking charge of this scene, the house would have become fully engulfed,” REMSA reported.

