Record calls for Reno dispatch center; how to help when you need help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Calls to the Reno Public Safety Dispatch Center hit a record in 2021.

With more than 500,000 calls across the Reno area and nearly 550,000 officer/firefighter-initiated calls - the Reno Dispatch team plays a critical role in keeping the community safe.

The dispatch center is the largest full-service, multi-jurisdiction, multi-discipline primary public safety answering point (PSAP) in Northern Nevada. Officials gave the community a behind-the-scenes look inside the dispatch offices.

With the high call volumes and the growing population, law enforcement officials and dispatchers shared tips for what to expect if and when you call 9-1-1.

“It’s really important to know your location - your address, a common place, a building, a sign - grab a piece of mail, anything that you can to give us a location because I can’t send you help unless I know where you are,” said Erin Yeung, supervisor at Reno Public Safety Dispatch Center.

Reno dispatch is the hub for most of the different local law enforcement agencies -- from police to sheriff to the fire departments.

It takes coordination and a highly skilled team of dispatchers and emergency responders to ensure this operation runs smoothly. For dispatchers to get the correct emergency services quickly and accurately to where they’re needed, it’s important for citizens to understand what to expect when they call for help. Residents being prepared in the event they call 9-1-1 helps contribute to a better outcome for all.

Dispatchers are always in demand, and Reno’s Dispatch Center is currently hiring. For more information, click here.

