‘Read Across America Day’ celebrated in Reno

Read Across America Day at Riverview Christian Academy.
Read Across America Day at Riverview Christian Academy.(Crystal Garcia)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:06 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students at Riverview Christian Academy in Reno took part in “Read Across America Day” Wednesday.

Teachers, pastors, and city officials gathered at the school to read Dr. Seuss classics to students. Stories kids listened to included “Great Day for Up,” “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” “Finnegan and Fox: The Ten-Foot Cop” and “The Cat in the Hat.”

School staff dressed up as classic Dr. Seuss characters to enhance story telling.

“It [reading] is the foundation for whatever they want to become, and to become a useful part of society. You need reading in every aspect of your life,” said Mariann Beddoe, a teacher at Riverview Christian Academy.

Students were also encouraged to dress up as their favorite storybook character.

The National Education Association started “National Read Across America Day” in 1998 to get children excited about books. It happens every year on March 2, to honor Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

