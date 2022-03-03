Pride Ride returns to Homewood Mountain Resort

LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KOLO) -Homewood Mountain Resort hosts the third annual Pride Ride celebration on March 24 to March 27. It is done with collaboration with LGBTQ+ non-profit partner Project MORE and area businesses.

“As an organization that serves Northern California and beyond, we are excited to partner with Homewood to showcase the incredible talent and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in a fun, festive, and inclusive environment,” Nathan Svoboda, president of Project MORE, said in a statement. “We hope Pride Ride remains an annual tradition welcoming skiers and snowboarders of all skills from across the Reno-Tahoe region and beyond.”

Events are being added. So far, they include:

Dinner & Drag Show - Friday, March 25

Enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment at Pride Ride’s inaugural Dinner & Drag Show at West Shore Cafe. Featuring Deja Skye from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, The show includes drag artists from throughout Northern California. Tickets are $100 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and advance reservations are required. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Après Pride - Saturday, March 26 & Sunday, March 27

The post-ski party will continue off the mountain with Après Pride at Homewood’s North Base Area on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Keep warm next to the outdoor fire pits and grab a drink. DJ Cisco plays at the base of the mountain.

Rainbow Ridge Pride Parade - Saturday, March 26

A staple of Pride Ride weekend, the Rainbow Parade takes place on Rainbow Ridge, Homewood’s signature 2-mile beginner trail. Stretching from peak to shore, all are welcome to participate and showcase their colorful attire. Meet at the top of the Old Homewood Express chairlift at noon to join the fun.

Dual Slalom Drag Race - Saturday, March 26

A fun race open to all ages and abilities, the annual Dual Slalom Drag Race is back. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best drag ensemble as they race head-to-head with other competitors. Registration is free and will begin the day of the event at noon at the Big Blue View Bar. Races are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More information: https://www.skihomewood.com/pride-ride-at-homewood-mountain-resort/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.