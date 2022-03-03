Parents pushback on WCSD school rezoning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In May of last year, the Washoe County School District approved plans to change school zones in Panther and Sun Valleys.

As parents went to register their kids for the school next year, some were surprised to see where their child would be attending.

“Sadly, a lot of these parents haven’t got the letter yet,” said Panther Valley resident Jessica Herrera

“If you have email, you got the notification. If you’re getting a letter, you might not even know this is affecting your child until next year.”

Herrera has a son who goes to Alice Smith Elementary School. But next year, he’ll be bused to Esther Bennet Elementary instead.

“We visit this park up the street regularly where most of all the kids in our neighborhood go to play and we just found out last week that our children will no longer be going to school together,” Herrera said sadly.

But she says she’s most concerned about busing. It will take twice as long for her son to get to school and there is no option to walk or ride a bike with other neighborhood kids.

The school district made these decisions last year because of population growth in the Reno area.

“We identified several schools as being overcrowded and subject to ongoing overcrowding in the future,” said WCSD Chief Facilities Management Officer Adam Searcy.

But Herrera feels WCSD did not get enough community input.

“Really, very very few voices are being heard,” she said.

While the Zoning Advisory Committee acknowledged how challenging it was to reach out during the pandemic, they still feel they’ve done enough to get the word out.

“We went quite a bit above and beyond,” Searcy said.

“We mailed postcards to these students homes ahead of the meetings but the meetings themselves were held via Zoom because it was kind of at the height of the pandemic.”

WCSD hopes that instead of a painful goodbye, this change can mean a happy hello to a new community.

“But with that reminder is a ‘Welcome, hey we’re excited for you to join our Desert Skies Middle School community, our Esther Bennet Elementary community’,” Searcy said.

