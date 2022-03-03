MidTown welcomes shoppers at First Thursday event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MidTown is kicking off its first Thursday, March 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event is for everyone, but especially for people who have not yet taken time to explore the local businesses in the MidTown District.

Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio at 141 East Pueblo Street in Reno is serving beverages and braiding hair (with or without glitter).

This is a good starting point and a place where you can find a list of other businesses with other offerings to attract people.

You can also click here to learn more about First Thursday.

Visitors are also invited to bring a donation to the Karma Box. It sits outside Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio and is a location anyone can leave or take items.

The most needed donations are water bottles, nonperishable food, hygiene items, dog food, and socks.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.