Las Vegas police reach $300K settlement with biker club member

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police have agreed to a $300,000 settlement with the estate of a California man who said he was illegally questioned by officers during a traffic stop of a van carrying members of a motorcycle club.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports James Iiams was a passenger in the van that was stopped in 2017.

He filed a lawsuit the following year accusing police of violating the passengers’ constitutional rights by demanding their identification without probable cause. Iiams died in June following a battle with colon cancer.

His lawyer says that more important than the money were negotiated changes the department adopted regarding questioning of passengers during traffic stops.

