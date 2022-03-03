Advertisement

Las Vegas police reach $300K settlement with biker club member

file image
file image(KPTV file image.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police have agreed to a $300,000 settlement with the estate of a California man who said he was illegally questioned by officers during a traffic stop of a van carrying members of a motorcycle club.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports James Iiams was a passenger in the van that was stopped in 2017.

He filed a lawsuit the following year accusing police of violating the passengers’ constitutional rights by demanding their identification without probable cause. Iiams died in June following a battle with colon cancer.

His lawyer says that more important than the money were negotiated changes the department adopted regarding questioning of passengers during traffic stops.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Most Read

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought

Latest News

8 foot ladder in front of apple tree needing a trim.
Unseasonable weather? Time to give fruit trees a trim
Fatal crash graphic.
Ohio trucker killed in northeast Nevada crash
Coronavirus
Washoe County health leaders optimistic as COVID-19 cases drop
NDOT will activate a new meter Thursday at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound...
NDOT to activate new ramp meter Thursday in west Reno