Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village reopens after injury crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash closed the Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village on Wednesday night, but it reopened by 10:30 p.m.
It involved two vehicles near McCourry Boulevard, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District reported. It happened around 8:22 p.m. and one vehicle caught fire.
One person was taken from the scene for medical treatment.
Emergency crews asked drivers to avoid the area.
