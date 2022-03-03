Advertisement

Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village reopens after injury crash

The scene of a crash on the Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village near McCourry Boulevard on...
The scene of a crash on the Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village near McCourry Boulevard on March 2, 2022.(North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash closed the Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village on Wednesday night, but it reopened by 10:30 p.m.

It involved two vehicles near McCourry Boulevard, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District reported. It happened around 8:22 p.m. and one vehicle caught fire.

One person was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

Emergency crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

