Advertisement

Inflation impacts car insurance

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:06 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people are facing the impacts of inflation. Whether it be from buying groceries to buying gas, costs are up and can affect monthly insurance as well.

Car insurance is being affected by inflation due to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the auto industry. We are seeing a shortage in parts, low vehicle inventory, replacement costs, and worker shortages.

People can cut down on costs by annually checking how much they pay each month. Saving on car insurance can end up saving you hundreds of dollars. Experian recommends compare how much you are paying now to other insurance that is offered.

Rod Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy for Experian wants the community to know forty of the top insurance companies can be compared to help you save,

“It’s an important time because things will continue to get more expensive and wherever you can save a dollar it is going to help you. You want to be in control of your finances. Inflation is hard for us to control as individuals, but we can find ways to save money, and reducing your auto insurance costs is one of them,” Griffin said.

Between weather-related car accidents to distracted driving incidents, being properly insured is the most important because it is the only part you can control when accidents happen.

For more information to compare and save, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of...
Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant
Tori Gibbs and Robert Collins are facing charges in connection with a 2020 murder in Churchill...
Two arrested in connection with Churchill County murder

Latest News

Preparing Reno-Area Roads for Winter Weather
Preparing Reno-Area Roads for Winter Weather
Too Soul Tea Shop
Reno Tea Shop Marks 10 Years
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Ukraine Panel at UNR
Hard questions, few definitive answers at UNR Ukraine panel
NDOT crews prepare for weekend storm
NDOT prepares roads for incoming storm