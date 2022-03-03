Inflation impacts car insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people are facing the impacts of inflation. Whether it be from buying groceries to buying gas, costs are up and can affect monthly insurance as well.

Car insurance is being affected by inflation due to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the auto industry. We are seeing a shortage in parts, low vehicle inventory, replacement costs, and worker shortages.

People can cut down on costs by annually checking how much they pay each month. Saving on car insurance can end up saving you hundreds of dollars. Experian recommends compare how much you are paying now to other insurance that is offered.

Rod Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy for Experian wants the community to know forty of the top insurance companies can be compared to help you save,

“It’s an important time because things will continue to get more expensive and wherever you can save a dollar it is going to help you. You want to be in control of your finances. Inflation is hard for us to control as individuals, but we can find ways to save money, and reducing your auto insurance costs is one of them,” Griffin said.

Between weather-related car accidents to distracted driving incidents, being properly insured is the most important because it is the only part you can control when accidents happen.

For more information to compare and save, click here.

