How to talk to kids about Ukraine? Psychologist offers some advice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The violent images out of Ukraine are dominating social media, bringing a war happening thousands of miles away to the kitchen tables of families in our area.

Sparks mother Crystal Roberts says, on Tuesday her 15-year-old son came home with a lot of questions.

“I didn’t really think that he was interested,” said Roberts. “Who is on what side? Who is for Russia? Who is against Russia? And he wanted to know what NATO is... Then he made a list, who is for Russia who is against it.”

Psychologist, Dr. Matthew Boland says even if your kids haven’t initiated the conversation, it’s good to reach out first to help ease potential fears and stress.

“I usually recommend being able to sort of speak with them in kind of an objective way so things like, you know, ‘Hey these are things that can sometimes happen through history and sometimes they can be unfortunate events’,” said Boland.

He adds parents should not be ashamed of not having all the answers.

“You can always do these conversations again so, you can always say, ‘Hey that’s an interesting question, maybe I’ll go find out and I’ll let you know,’ said Boland.

Another tip if you have older children is to ask them questions like, what they feel and think.

“If you’re wanting to use this opportunity to impart values to your child, you can do so by saying things along the lines why you don’t like this event,” said Boland. “Certain things to avoid when talking about these things, if children have a certain idea, is to not say that those ideas are wrong or sort of invalidating them for those ideas, but supporting them the fact that they’re thinking about it.”

Boland says if you’re looking to correct them on wrong information, do it in a supportive way and don’t bombard them with news or scary images.

Although the flow of the conversations will depend on the age of the child, it is important to not use slurs or aggressive language that can distract them from what’s actually happening and focused on the impact of those words.

“I think he’s a little bit anxious,” said Roberts. “He talks about it every day and he talks with friends on Xbox. He’s asking them questions and if they know about it, if they don’t know it then he’ll look it up.”

If you feel the child is becoming obsessed with the topic, it is a good idea to check again with them and see how they’re feeling.

However, because not every child is open about their feelings, it is important to keep an eye on sudden behavior changes, whether at school or with friends and seek the help of a professional if needed.

Understanding what’s happening in Ukraine

What is the root of the invasion? According to the New York Times, “Russia considers Ukraine within its natural sphere of influence, and it has grown unnerved at Ukraine’s closeness with the West and the prospect that the country might join NATO or the European Union. While Ukraine is part of neither, it receives financial and military aid from the United States and Europe.”

What is Nato? A military alliance with the mandate to work on common security policy. If a NATO member nation is invaded, this would be considered to be an invasion of all NATO, and member nations will act against such invasion.

Why Putin object to NATO expansion? World War II left the world in two camps: The U.S and the Soviet Union, which collapsed into 15 new nations in 1991. After this NATO, led by the U.S, continued its expansion, adding nations that came out of the Soviet Union. If Ukraine becomes a NATO member, then Russia would be totally circled with U.S troops at its borders.

What does Putin desire? For NATO to stop expansion in East Europe and a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine would be given membership.

Are these tensions just starting? Per the New York Times, “antagonism between the two nations has been simmering since 2014 when the Russian military crossed unto Ukrainian territory after an uprising in Ukraine replaced their Russia-friendly president with a pro-Western government. Then, Russia annexed Crimea and inspired a separatist movement in the east. A cease-fire was negotiated in 2015 but fighting has continued.

