Growing Up Reno: How health coach Amy Whitten found mental and physical health benefits from taking care of house plants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Studies have shown how taking care of house plants and gardening can be healing to the mind and body. Horticultural therapy takes the benefits of greenery a step further by incorporating plants into the practice of licensed therapists.

Amy Whitten is a certified health coach with Whitten Wellness who has seen first hand the benefits of plants in her own life. Though she is not a licensed horticultural therapist, she recognizes how therapeutic taking care of plants can be. In fact, research has shown that gardening releases dopamine in the brain - which is the same neurotransmitter that gets released during sex, when you go shopping, get a “like” notification on social media, or experience any other pleasurable sensation.

Getting your hands dirty, watching something you cultivated grow a new leaf, producing fresh fruit and vegetables for you and your neighbors - all of this can lead to higher levels of dopamine which increases joy and decreases anxiety.

To learn more about healthy living or share your love of plants with Amy Whitten, visit her website or Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.