City of Sparks launches community notification alerts Thursday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is launching a new public-facing website Thursday, that will help visitors navigate the website. Additionally, community members can sign up for notifications from the city.

The notification service will allow users to receive emergency alerts, police and fire updates from Sparks’ agencies, city news, and meeting agendas. City council meetings, the group healthcare committee, the planning commission and the senior citizens advisory committee are just a few options available. Alerts can be requested by email, text message, or both.

To sign-up for notifications, click here.

