RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Women in Technology networking group holds a Break the Bias Panel Discussion March 10 from noon to 1 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

It is part of the International Women’s Day Celebration on March 8 and as part of Women’s History Month.

Link to Microsoft Teams link: https://givebutter.com/DFSRenoPopUpShop

The panelists include Tiffany Young of Tiffany Young Consulting; Nishu Varma, chief of staff for Skydrop Management Consultant; and Erin Krug, director of Business Process & Analytics for Microsoft. KOLO 8 News Now’s Tabnie Dozier will moderate.

People can buy raffle tickets to support the NNWIT scholarships Or they can buy clothing from Dress for Success.

