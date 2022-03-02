Washoe County health leaders optimistic as COVID-19 cases drop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, fueling more optimism from health leaders in the fight against coronavirus.

The county reported 23 new COVID-19 cases. A major drop compared to 1,700 new cases reported January 20, 2022. Hospitalizations in Washoe County are also down to 27 patients.

During a virtual call, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick attributed his optimism to not just a decrease in cases, but as he put it, more tools in our toolkit.

“We also have the at home test kits that are available and we are seeing increased availability of the antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatments,” he said.

The health district is also seeing testing demand plummet and is looking into making changes to its testing site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

On Wednesday, March 2, only ten people were scheduled to get tested there.

“Our resources are changed as we’ve gone through this pandemic and the at-home test kits are an important resource people have so you can test yourself and know your status,“ said Dick.

Dick advises people to pick up at-home test kits now because if testing demand does increase again, the health district will not be able to ramp up its staffing and capacity overnight.

