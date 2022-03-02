Advertisement

Street in Verdi goes dark waiting for NV Energy repairs

Residents wait months for damaged streetlights to be serviced. KOLO 8 reporter Ashley Grams works with NV Energy to get the lights back on.
By Ashley Grams
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A few days ago, NV Energy reminded customers to report damaged streetlights and said they would address requests “within three weeks of the reported issue”.

Gary Martin, a Verdi resident, was surprised to see that statement. Almost four months ago, he reported a damaged streetlight outside his home.

And then he reported a second streetlight a few weeks later. Martin has been waiting for repairs on both lights for months.

“We have bears out here in the area, the bears with the mild winter are not hibernating and last night we come out and they’re gnawing on our cans,” said Martin.

Overall, Martin says he’s concerned about the safety of his neighborhood.

“Railroad property has been vandalized since the lights went out and they’ve dumped a car on the railroad property,” Martin said.

“You need the lights out here.”

When he did hear back from NV Energy, they said it would be a lot longer than their normal three week turn around. In this case, they told him it would be several months.

“You need to come fix this, we’re tired of asking,” Martin said.

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to NV Energy, hoping to find some answers.

NV Energy responded, citing global supply chain issues as the cause for delay.

“Global supply chain issues have impacted the availability of streetlight replacement components, contributing to delays in our response to streetlight maintenance requests. We truly apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers and we currently aim to respond within three weeks of a reported streetlight issue,” said a spokesperson for NV Energy.

They also confirmed that Martin’s house would no longer be without light. The streetlights should be repaired in the next two days.

If you need to report an issue with a streetlight in your neighborhood, head over to nvenergy.com/streetlight.

