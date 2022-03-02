Reno Police looking for missing girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for a girl reported missing from a North Valleys neighborhood. Betzaida Rodriguez, 11, was was reported missing around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when she didn’t return to her home on Rising Moon Drive in Stead after school.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, five foot one inch tall, thin build, 100 lbs., with short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with a blue Champion sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Rodriguez should call the Reno Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 334-COPS or 334-2121.

