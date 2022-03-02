Advertisement

Reno city officials and community members come together in solidarity with Ukraine

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 10.
By Freixys Casado
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:14 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Blue and yellow signs were prominent as people gathered at Reno City Plaza Tuesday afternoon.

People from all walks of life and backgrounds joined Mayor Hilary Schieve and council members to “Stand with Ukraine.”

“I think to myself, how can someone be so incredibly cruel to innocent people?,” said Mayor Schieve.

During the event faces of Ukraine thanked those who showed up. One lady in particular, of mixed heritage, Russian and Ukrainian, saying how the hearts of millions of people like her are right now “bleeding and split in half.”

“The Ukrainian people are probably one of the nicest people that I know,” said Landon Gray, who attended the event. “I wanted to come out here to show my support for all the people that I know there. I really care about them and you know, I felt like I needed to do something.”

Mayor Schieve spoke against the Russian invasion, saying America needs to send a strong message.

“We denounce this war, is so tragic,” said Schieve. “We also have many Ukrainian families that live right here in Reno. They’re really struggling, you know, watching all of these, seeing those images, they’re really, really challenging images.”

The event follows Sunday’s rally where many Ukrainians and Russians were vocal about stopping the war.

“It’s not even just Ukrainians who don’t want this war,” said Gray. “Nobody wants it, and those who do want it are very much the outliers.”

While the Ukraine national anthem played, attendees put sunflowers on the believe sign, the country’s symbol of resistance and national flower.

Solidarity was shown and support was heard loud and clear as many chanted “no to war.”

As mentioned before, one way you can help out is by donating to the International Rescue Comittee, which is working to help refugees. You can find more information on that here.

