Police: Man held in lounge shooting that killed 1, hurt 13

Lee Wilson
Lee Wilson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Records showed Tuesday that Lee Frank Wilson was arrested Monday. He remains jailed pending an initial court appearance Wednesday.

In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing and said additional arrests are expected.

The shooting has been described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party.

The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Police said two other people had critical injuries.

