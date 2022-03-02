Police: Man held in lounge shooting that killed 1, hurt 13
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Records showed Tuesday that Lee Frank Wilson was arrested Monday. He remains jailed pending an initial court appearance Wednesday.
In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing and said additional arrests are expected.
The shooting has been described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party.
The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Police said two other people had critical injuries.
