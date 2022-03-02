Paiute woman is first female fly fishing guide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you need a guide for fly fishing at Pyramid Lake, you may come upon Autumn Harry. She became a guide in December of last year and is the lake’s first female Paiute fly fishing guide.

Guides at Pyramid Lake operate independently. That means they find their own clients and grow their brand themselves.

“What I want to do with my business is welcome people who are visiting Kooyooe Pa, or Pyramid Lake, and teach them about the history of our people,” said Harry.

Since she became a guide, she’s helped people of all skill levels.

In addition to teaching people about fly fishing and her culture, Harry hopes to continue paving the way for other women.

“What’s exciting is that there are more women who are learning how to fly fish, who are involved in the fly fishing industry and it’s really exciting to see more women on the water and, even here, within the time that I’ve grown up fishing here in my homelands here at Pyramid Lake, I’ve seen more and more women.”

The name of her business reflects her culture and shares its name with Pyramid Lake.

“My business is called Kooyooe Pa Guides and our Paiute name for the tribe is Kooyooe Pa. So I wanted people to reference and say our Paiute name when they referred to our business.”

You can find more information on Kooyooe Pa here.

