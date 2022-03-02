Advertisement

Open for Business: You can get flowers, coffee and a cute picture for Instagram all at The Garden of Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One word comes to mind when you walk into The Garden of Reno on S. Wells Avenue: “Instagramable.” Everywhere you look there is some beautiful, unique, artistic and delicious to see. And there are plenty of decorative spots for your “insta-husband” to snap a few memorable photos too.

The shop is the brain child of Chrissy Perry and her family who have been in the wedding industry for more than 15 years. When the pandemic postponed many brides’ big day, the Perrys had to shift gears to keep their business afloat. They were unable to keep an office space open and found that was a common problem for other venders. They didn’t have designated spaces to meet up and discuss upcoming events.

Perry said meeting in Starbucks or over Zoom felt impersonal and cold. So as restrictions eased, Perry wanted to create a space that would inspire and excite brides and vendors again. Thus, The Garden of Reno was born. A coffee shop for the casual walk-in, the business meeting, or the girlfriend get-together. A place where Perry could show off aspects of their wedding and event business, Quality Event Design, and also allow other vendors to collaborate with each other and with their brides.

The Garden of Reno also sells items from other small, local businesses like Rounds Bakery, Delicious Designs and Dorinda’s Chocolates.

