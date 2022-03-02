Ohio trucker killed in northeast Nevada crash

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -A truck driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 80 about 2 miles east of Wells in northeast Nevada, the Nevada State Police said.

Edwin Jones, 41, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer west on I-80 when it crashed into the trailer of another tractor-trailer that was on the right shoulder, NSP said. The trailer from the disabled vehicle was partly on the highway.

Jones was not restrained and was ejected and died at the scene, the NSP said. The crash closed westbound I-80 I the area for several hours.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mitchell Payne at 775-753-1111 about case 2202-00486.

