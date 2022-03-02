Nevada lowers bar for large school districts’ use of subs

LAS VEGAS (AP) - In a move prompted by the pandemic, the state has cleared the way for Nevada’s largest school districts to hire substitute teachers with only a high school diploma during states of emergency.

The Legislative Commission on Monday unanimously approved a permanent rule change covering school districts with over 9,000 students attending district schools or public charter schools within a district’s geographic boundaries.

The covered districts include those serving metro Las Vegas and the Reno area in Clark and Washoe counties, respectively.

The new permanent regulation replaces a temporary measure that expired Nov. 1. It was put in place during the pandemic because of the Clark County’s district’s severe staffing shortage.

