Nevada lowers bar for large school districts’ use of subs

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - In a move prompted by the pandemic, the state has cleared the way for Nevada’s largest school districts to hire substitute teachers with only a high school diploma during states of emergency.

The Legislative Commission on Monday unanimously approved a permanent rule change covering school districts with over 9,000 students attending district schools or public charter schools within a district’s geographic boundaries.

The covered districts include those serving metro Las Vegas and the Reno area in Clark and Washoe counties, respectively.

The new permanent regulation replaces a temporary measure that expired Nov. 1. It was put in place during the pandemic because of the Clark County’s district’s severe staffing shortage.

