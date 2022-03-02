NDOT to activate new ramp meter Thursday in west Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic alert for drivers: The Nevada Department of Transportation will activate a new ramp meter in west Reno on Thursday to help with traffic congestion.

The new meter will be at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80.

NDOT plans to activate it Thursday morning and it will operate during peak weekday morning and evenings.

The ramp meter is similar to long-standing ramp meters on eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Avenue.

It will more evenly meter the flow of merging traffic to help reduce congestion and maintain a steadier traffic flow on eastbound I-80 into downtown Reno, NDOT said. It will also allow merging vehicles to enter the eastbound interstate more smoothly.

