Advertisement

Judge to declare Kim Kardashian single in divorce with Ye

FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel...
FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel during the Oxygen TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Kardashian is asking a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022, saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, is causing emotional distress with his social media posts and will not accept that the marriage is over.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday said he would declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran sent lawyers for Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, into the hall outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to finalize paperwork, including a name change form for Ye.

Cochran said he would then declare Kardashian, who was taking part in the hearing by phone, single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye was not present and did not take part remotely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought

Latest News

No jail time for 'big brother' in fraternity hazing death
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
The regional police department and Kharkiv National University have been targeted in a military...
RAW: Building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after attacks
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard