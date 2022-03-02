Advertisement

Faith leaders share unifying message of peace and hope in the midst of crisis in Ukraine

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The crisis in Ukraine has been unfolding on our TVs, streaming platforms, social media and radios for less than a week and already the videos, images, and stories we’ve seen and heard are shocking, disheartening and heartbreaking. Often in times of crisis we turn to leaders of faith.

Wednesday, on KOLO 8 Morning Break, two leaders of different faith backgrounds joined Katey Roshetko to talk about the message of peace and hope in times on of conflict. Though religion can often be divisive, Rajan Zed, the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, and Father Thomas Blake from St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, say common themes among almost every religion is love, hope, compassion and neighbors helping one another.

To continue showing a united front against the humanitarian crisis happening in Ukraine, there will be a candlelight prayer and vigil Sunday, March 6 for people of all religions, including Christianity, Muslim, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jewish, Baha’i and Pagan.

It’s happening Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m. at the Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church campus (10435 Double R Boulevard, Reno 89521). Candles, coffee, tea and snacks will be available.

