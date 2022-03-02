Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department believes this vehicle was the second to hit a man on Kietzke Lane on...
Police identify man killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run; driver of vehicle sought
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of...
Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Reynolds gives Republican State of the Union response
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks