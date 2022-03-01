Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What do services like Afterpay, Klarna and Zip have in common? They all allow shoppers to buy now and pay later.

For years, these type loans have been mostly untracked by traditional credit reporting, but that’s now changing.

Credit bureau Equifax will start adding such purchases to credit reports with the purpose to give lenders a fuller vision of people’s financial commitments.

Consumer Credit Auditors manager, Derek Louw says, this can be helpful for those who are starting to build a credit.

“This is an easy way for people to establish positive credit so they can start getting their scores up and acquire better and more useful lines of credit,” said Louw.

These loans allow people to stretch purchases across four biweekly, without interest or added fees, making them convenient for many.

However, because of how short these loans are, consumers can open and close multiple at the same, creating potential problems.

“What you have to be aware of is affecting your average age of account,” Louw. “When you open up a lot of brand-new accounts, if all you have is brand new accounts, that’s great. You can go open a handful of those. If you have other accounts that are better established and you’re trying to bolster those a little bit, you have to be careful how many new accounts you throw into the mix.”

There’s also the risk of falling behind on payments and not only be charged a high late fee, but negatively impacting your credit score.

With the cost of living increasing ‘buy now, pay later’ options have become increasingly popular. According to Mercator Advisory Group, last year such purchases were expected to reach $55billion.

Experian and TransUnion are also building similar capabilities.

Most ‘pay-in-four’ installment loan services haven’t yet said when they will use the new system to start reporting to Equifax.

In the meantime remember ‘save now, buy later’ is always an option.

