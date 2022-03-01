‘World Cup of Tennis’ arrives in Reno as U.S. battles Colombia this week

RENO, Nev. (USTA) - The United States Davis Cup Team will come to Reno, Nevada, for the first time as the U.S. takes on Colombia in a 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifier, March 4-5 at the Reno Events Center.

The best-of-five match series will begin with two singles matches on Friday, March 4. A doubles match and two reverse singles matches will follow on Saturday, March 5, with the winner advancing to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals—a 16-nation, multi-city competition held later this year with dates and locations to be announced.

Billed as the World Cup of Men’s Tennis, Davis Cup is the largest international team competition in world sport, with nearly 150 nations competing each year.

Mardy Fish, the U.S. captain, is a former world No. 7 on the ATP Tour.

Tickets for the qualifier can be purchased at usta.com/daviscup or via Ticketmaster.

The United States was a founder of Davis Cup in 1900 and is its most successful nation, with 32 titles. Historically, the all-time U.S. Davis Cup roster reads like a veritable Hall of Fame of men’s tennis: Arthur Ashe, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Andy Roddick and many more have played Davis Cup for the United States.

The current U.S. team is captained by former world No. 7 Mardy Fish. The participating players for both the United States and Colombia will be announced no later than 28 days prior to the start of the competition.

“Davis Cup events in the U.S. amount to weeklong celebrations of tennis, and we’re excited to bring that to Reno—a region with a rich tennis community and great USTA section support,” said Megan Rose, Managing Director, Major Events, USTA.

Davis Cup has only come to Nevada once before, a 1995 matchup between the U.S. and Sweden at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that the U.S. won en route to winning the title that year. The United States owns an all-time record of 114-19 when playing at home and last won the title in 2007.

“It’s a privilege to welcome the U.S. Tennis Association to Northern Nevada,” said Visit Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “This is a great opportunity for the Reno Tahoe community to experience professional tennis, and also a great honor for the athletes who work so hard to represent the USA at the very highest level. We’re all looking forward to an exciting tournament.”

“We at NorCal are excited to be a part of the historic tradition of the Davis Cup,” added USTA NorCal Executive Director Summer Verhoeven.

The U.S. and Colombia have split their four Davis Cup meetings, with the Colombians winning the latest matchup in the group stages of the 2021 Finals last fall in Turin, Italy.

Team events like Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, its women’s equivalent, have often been economic engines for the cities they visit. Two U.S. Billie Jean King Cup events played in Asheville, N.C., in 2018-19 cumulatively generated more than $8 million in economic impact for that region and also spurred significant increases in local tennis participation through a variety of grassroots outreach programs.

To learn more, visit the USTA’s Davis Cup homepage. If you are interested in volunteer opportunities in Reno, please contact the USTA via email.

