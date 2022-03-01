Advertisement

Six graduate in latest Reno Works class

12 Week program to help homeless people get jobs
The 2022 Reno Works Graduates
The 2022 Reno Works Graduates(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program aimed at getting people off the streets and back into the work force.

“Reno Works started in 2015 when we wanted to help people transition out of their homeless situations,” said Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon.

Jardon knows the program well – considering she started it.

“You’ve probably seen them around the community cleaning up our parks and the river corridor,” she explained. “During that time they’re learning life skills and teamwork.”

Since Jardon teamed up with Pat Cashell and Volunteers of America to launch Reno Works, 86 people have completed the program, including the 6 who graduated on Tuesday – one of which could not attend because – unlike in the past – he had a work commitment.

One of those who graduated on Tuesday was Carl Shelby, who says before the program he was in a bad place.

“The way I was heading was a downward spiral,” he said following graduation.

And it’s the goal of Reno Works to reverse that decent.

“Getting myself back in gear and getting a schedule,” Shelby mentioned. “Keeping with that schedule. Setting goals and learning things. They taught me how to make a résumé, I’ve never made a résumé before in my whole life.”

And for Shelby, he says he plans for that to be in the landscaping business, and he is meeting with an employer on Wednesday.

“Got an interview with them tomorrow hopefully that goes smoothly,” he said. “I’m going to get on the payroll and progress from there on and on and on!”

