Advertisement

RTC starts bus stop improvements across Washoe County

RTC bus stop improvements begin.
RTC bus stop improvements begin.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County broke ground today at the intersection of West Fourth and Keystone.

The bus stop there is getting a face lift and it’s the first of 29 stops across the county to see improvements in the coming months.

“We’re going to complete improvements at 29 bus stops throughout Reno, Sparks and Washoe County,” said RTC Public Information Officer Lauren Ball.

View the list of stops getting improvements here.

RTC is focused on ADA compliance. Many of the stops haven’t seen renovations for years and need updates to stay compliant.

“Some of our bus stops are a little bit older and they might have been up to those standards at the time, but they aren’t anymore,” said Ball.

“So that’s why we’re coming through, to make sure all of our bus stops are up to ADA standard so that everyone can use them.”

Ball says it’s all about making transportation accessible to every person in the county.

Fuel and sales tax funded the $2 million dollar project that is set to be completed in June of this year.

RTC is also ramping up their services and increasing routes.

“We’ve been able to add periodic trips into some of our most popular routes and we’re also looking forward to some service changes coming in May to add more trips back to our existing service levels,” said Ball.

As construction picks up and RTC adds more routes, it’s important to stay updated on the changes.

Check rtcwashoe.com for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting aimed gun at detectives

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tick engorged with blood after a feeding for a week
What makes ticks tick?
School Mask mandates
California, Oregon, Washington to end school mask mandates
Carson City Deputy-Involved Shooting