RTC starts bus stop improvements across Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County broke ground today at the intersection of West Fourth and Keystone.

The bus stop there is getting a face lift and it’s the first of 29 stops across the county to see improvements in the coming months.

“We’re going to complete improvements at 29 bus stops throughout Reno, Sparks and Washoe County,” said RTC Public Information Officer Lauren Ball.

Starting on Monday, 29 bus stops in the @CityofReno, @cityofsparks, and @washoecounty are getting a makeover to improve safety and access for everyone! See the full list here ➡️ https://t.co/tTleR63evE. pic.twitter.com/3DYpg3aE1X — RTC Washoe (@RTCWashoe) February 25, 2022

View the list of stops getting improvements here.

RTC is focused on ADA compliance. Many of the stops haven’t seen renovations for years and need updates to stay compliant.

“Some of our bus stops are a little bit older and they might have been up to those standards at the time, but they aren’t anymore,” said Ball.

“So that’s why we’re coming through, to make sure all of our bus stops are up to ADA standard so that everyone can use them.”

Ball says it’s all about making transportation accessible to every person in the county.

Fuel and sales tax funded the $2 million dollar project that is set to be completed in June of this year.

RTC is also ramping up their services and increasing routes.

“We’ve been able to add periodic trips into some of our most popular routes and we’re also looking forward to some service changes coming in May to add more trips back to our existing service levels,” said Ball.

As construction picks up and RTC adds more routes, it’s important to stay updated on the changes.

Check rtcwashoe.com for the latest.

