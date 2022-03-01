RPD officer taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno police officer was taken to the hospital Monday night after possibly being exposed to fentanyl. The officer reported the potential exposure while driving on N. McCarran Boulevard near N. Virginia Street at about 6:30 p.m. A hazmat team was called to the scene.

The Reno Fire Department says tests conducted on the substance at the scene were inconclusive and the that the officer’s hospitalization was done as a precaution. No further information on the officer’s condition has been released.

