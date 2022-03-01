Advertisement

RPD officer taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure

Reno Police and Fire respond after an RPD officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl on February...
Reno Police and Fire respond after an RPD officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl on February 28, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno police officer was taken to the hospital Monday night after possibly being exposed to fentanyl. The officer reported the potential exposure while driving on N. McCarran Boulevard near N. Virginia Street at about 6:30 p.m. A hazmat team was called to the scene.

The Reno Fire Department says tests conducted on the substance at the scene were inconclusive and the that the officer’s hospitalization was done as a precaution. No further information on the officer’s condition has been released.

